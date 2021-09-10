Geetu Mohandas pens moving note to Manju Warrier for her birthday

Several Mollywood celebrities took to social media on September 10 to extend their wishes to Manju Warrier on her 43rd birthday.

Flix Mollywood

Wishes poured in from all quarters on popular Mollywood actor Manju Warrier’s 43rd birthday on September 10. Friends and colleagues from the film fraternity extended their wishes to the actor by sharing heartfelt posts along with photos of the time they spent with the actor. One of Manju Warrier’s closest friends, actor and filmmaker Geetu Mohandas penned a moving note, appreciating the former for handling criticism gracefully. She added that Manju is so secure as a person and brilliant and committed as an actor, noting that she pushes herself hard to excel.

“It is not easy to constantly listen to tough criticisms, I know … but the grace in which you listen, apply it in your work and conquering it so beautifully, shows how secure you are as a person, how brilliant you are in your craft and how committed you are to your growth as an actor," Geetu wrote. She also added, “I promise to continue to push you to excel because I believe your best is yet to come and I also believe it’s coming pretty soon. Never the one for any mush, but today on ur birthday I want to say that your not just my Gadha jam... you are my treasure. Happy birthday ️@manju.warrier.”

Sharing a casual video with Manju Warrier, actor Poornima Indrajith wrote: “Happy birthday M I love you. Thank you for existing@manju.warrier # happybirthday #bestfriends #love #life #grateful.”’

Actor Sunny Wayne, who recently shared the screen with Manju Warrier in Chathur Mukham mentioned that he will continue to be a fan of the actor’s work ethic and craft. “Happy Bday to the Laughter Box who unconditionally laughs to my Jokes (sometime Chalees). Always a fan of your ever evolving way & style of work. Cheers to your good health& our Friendship dearestttttt warrior @manju.warrier.”

Addressing Manju Warrier as Superstar, actor Nimisha too extended her wishes to the versatile actor.

Nivin Pauly shared a candid photo featuring him alongside Manju, where the two are seen sharing a laugh.

Here are other posts from Mollywood celebrities wishing Manju Warrier on her birthday.

READ: ‘Happy Birthday Manju Warrier’ trends with plethora of new releases

Read from archive: 10 Manju Warrier films every fan should watch