Geetha Shivarajkumar likely to join Congress, campaign for brother Madhu Bangarappa

Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar and daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Bangarappa, is likely to join the Congress on Friday, April 28. According to several reports, she will be joining the party at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in the presence of KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Previously, she had contested from Shivamogga on a JD(S) ticket.

Geetha Shivarajkumar had previously shown her support for her brother Madhu Bangarappa when he left the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) party in 2021 and joined the Congress. Prior to this, she had identified herself with the JD(S). In 2014, she contested in the Lok Sabha polls against BJP's B S Yediyurappa in Shivamogga but lost the election.

Her other sibling, Kumar Bangarappa, is currently the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Soraba constituency, which was held by their father S Bangarappa for a long time. This time, both the brothers will be competing against each other in the Soraba constituency. While Madhu Bangarappa will be contesting on a Congress ticket, Kumar Bangarappa will be contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Geetha Shivarajkumar's official entry into the Congress is expected to bolster the party's campaign in the upcoming assembly elections. She is likely to campaign for her brother Madhu Bangarappa and rally support for the Congress party.