Gautam Adaniâ€™s younger son Jeet Adani gets engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah

The ceremony, reportedly held in Ahmedabad on March 12, was attended by close family and friends.

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adaniâ€™s son Jeet Adani reportedly got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate, low-key affair on Sunday, March 12. The ceremony, held in Ahmedabad, was attended by close family and friends. Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. A photo of the newly engaged couple emerged on the internet, with the duo dressed in pastel-shade attires. While Diva wore an embroidered lehenga, Jeet picked a pastel blue kurta with a pink overcoat.

Jeet Adani is the younger of Gautam Adaniâ€™s two sons, and the Adani Group website describes Jeet as the Vice President of Group Finance. He is also overseeing the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs. He started his career at the Group CFOâ€™s office, where he looked after Strategic Finance, Capital Markets, and Risk & Governance Policy. Jeet Adani graduated from the University of Pennsylvaniaâ€™s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Jeet Adaniâ€™s elder brother Karan Adani graduated from Purdue University with a bachelorâ€™s degree in economics and is currently the CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited, and the Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited. Karan is married to Paridhi Shroff, the daughter of Cyril Shroff, who is the Managing Partner of the law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Further details of Jeet Adani and Diva Shahâ€™s marriage are not available yet.