Gauri Lankesh murder trial day 4: Lawyers for accused refuse to examine two witnesses

news Crime

The prosecution in the Gauri Lankesh assasination case produced three witnesses before the court for cross examination on Thursday, however, the lawyers appearing for the accused refused to examine two of them leading to a heated exchange between the two sides.

When Nagaprasad and Lakshman, both employees of the slain journalist, appeared before the court, one of the defense lawyers refused to question them saying he did not want to alert the other witnesses who are scheduled to be produced on Friday. The defense said that they would prefer to question them on the same day as the others so that they are not prepared. Taking exception, the prosecution lawyer questioned the propriety of the move. The defence lawyers stuck to their ground and expressed fear that the witnesses could have been “tutored by the police”.

Public Prosecutor S Balan averred that this was a strategy to turn informal suggestions into formal submissions. “You are free to bring out inconsistencies through your cross examination. That is left to your capacity,” he said.

According to the chargesheet filed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police, the conspiracy involved 18 men belonging to a secretive group that targeted people they considered “anti-Hindu”. Of them, one person, Vikas Patil alias Dada alias Nihal is still at large.

The SIT investigation found that the plot was hatched by Amol Kale alias Topiwala alias Bhai Saheb, a former leader of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti which is affiliated to the Sanatan Sanstha. He is alleged to have arranged for the killers to be trained and provided with weapons. The SIT was given a cash award for cracking the case by the state government as well as the Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence for 2019.