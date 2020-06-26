Gated community in Hyderabad self-imposes lockdown as 4 residents get COVID-19

Four residents of PBEL City, a gated community in Hyderabad, were found to be infected with coronavirus.

As four persons from the PBEL City — a gated community under Narsingi police jurisdiction in Hyderabad — were found to be infected with coronavirus, the society’s association has declared a self-imposed lockdown for a week from Thursday.

The society has banned the entry of drivers, domestic workers and other employees, who are non-residents. The only exception has been granted to milk vendors and newspaper deliveries.

“Only essential services are allowed to go for their duty. Only one exit and one entry in a day for office goers,” the circular reads.

All the residents have been asked to stay at home and go out only for medical emergencies.

“All essentials to be fulfilled through inhouse vendors. Any deliveries will have to be collected outside the gate and no couriers to be stored with security, apart from contained flats,” the instructions further read.

Inside the gated community, only essential and medical stores are authorized to function.

Speaking to TNM, a resident said, “This is our self-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. This lockdown will continue for about a week. All the residents have been asked to stop the services of house helps, drivers, etc. during this period.”

Narsingi Sub-Inspector Anvesh Reddy said, “It is their decision to lockdown the PBEL City, which is their discretion. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation did not impose this lockdown.” The SI confirmed that PBEL city has four COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, traders from Begum Bazaar, Troop Bazar, Lad Bazar, Ghansi Bazar and General Bazar in Secunderabad, have also voluntarily decided to close down their shops until July 5, as the cases in Hyderabad continue to rise each day.

Reacting to this, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appreciated the call by the traders to close down their business voluntarily. “This is a proper decision by traders of Lad Bazaar and other areas in Hyderabad. There are a total of 5883 cases in GHMC,” Asaduddin tweeted.

On Thursday, Telangana recorded 920 cases, out of which Hyderabad alone recorded 737 cases.