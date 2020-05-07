Gas leaked due to accident while restarting operations at LG factory: NDRF chief

About 80-100 people have been hospitalised after a gas, Styrene, leaked in the area at about 2:30 am, the NDRF chief said.

The gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam took place as a plastic factory, that was closed during lockdown, was being prepared for resumption of operations, the NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said on Thursday.

A major leak from a polymer plant near Visakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving six people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems in an early morning mishap that raised fears of a serious industrial disaster.

He said a special gas leakage team of the force is on the spot and checking on people who are feeling uneasy. This is Styrene gas that affects the central nervous system, throat, skin, eyes and some other parts of the body, he said.

"I think what we understand is that this plastic factory was being re-started for operations and the gas leaked after an accident occurred," he said.

Scores of policemen who rushed to evacuate affected persons also were impacted by the leak of styrene vapour from the LG Polymers Limited plant at R R Venkatapuram village under Gopalapatnam limits.

Daybreak saw some grim scenes as visibly suffering people were being rushed for medical assistance in autos and two-wheelers while government workers tried to assist them with whatever first aid possible.

Tragically, two of the victims met with their end after falling into a borewell while fleeing their affected village and their bodies were found later in the day.

State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the LG Polymers unit was supposed to reopen post-lockdown on Thursday.

"We are trying to reach out to the top management of the (South Korean) company...our immediate priority is to arrest the leak and ensure proper medicare to the affected people," he said.

While hundreds of villagers, most of them children, suffered the consequences of the vapour leak like irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes, over 100 people were admitted to government and private hospitals.

Visakhapatnam district Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy said people from R R Venkatapuram village have been fully evacuated and shifted to other places.

The 20-odd workers in the plant were well-versed with safety protocol and took appropriate steps and therefore did not suffer, sources said.

The styrene vapour spread to nearby villages and left the unsuspecting people suffering while fast asleep.

Teams of NDRF rushed to the spot and reports said the source of the gas leak was contained in the morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took stock of the situation, and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over the incident.