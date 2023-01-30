Ganja most consumed drug among adolescents in Kerala, shows Excise survey

A total of 600 adolescents, all under 19, who were either held in drug-related cases or sought treatment with government-run Vimukthi de-addiction centres were interviewed for the survey.

A survey undertaken by the Kerala Excise Department has shown that smoking is the gateway to other drugs. Cannabis (ganja) is the most consumed drug product among adolescents with tobacco being the trigger product influencing its use in future. A total of 600 adolescents, all under 19, who were either held in drug-related cases or sought treatment with government-run Vimukthi de-addiction centres were interviewed for the survey.

The report of the survey, carried out during the 2020-21 period among adolescents in the age of 10 to 19, was released by the Minister for Excise MB Rajesh on January 28. While 62.66% (376) adolescents surveyed were undergoing counselling and treatment, 25.83% (155) adolescents were accused in different narcotic cases. The rest 11.5% (69) were part of both categories.

The report said 97% of the 600 respondents admitted using some kind of drug and out of them 27.5% said they have sold them while using it. The percentage of adolescents involved in drug trafficking is seven percent. Friends (79%) were the first suppliers. The survey found that 82% of respondents used ganja while 75.6% use tobacco along with ganja.

Those who use alcohol formed 64% while 25.5% consumed drugs in tablet form. Psychiatric drugs were used as an addictive substance by 7.5%. Adolescents using LSD were 6.5% while hashish use was found in 2.8%. The survey also showed Ecstasy and cool use (2%), cocaine and heroin (0.83%) and opium (0.24%). No one was found to be using crack or morphine.

The survey found 78% of adolescents use, supply or transport drugs out of curiosity. Peer influence was also a factor behind this in 72% of those surveyed. While 51% cited getting happiness as the reason for drug use, 15% cited positive attitude or affinity towards the drugs. Another 12% said they were ignorant of complications and consequences of drug use.

Eight percent of respondents said they took to drugs due to family issues resulting from parental divorce. Financial troubles were cited as a motive by seven percent. Six percent of respondents said they got addicted to psychiatric drugs. Few adolescents use drugs by getting influence from films. Other reasons were low self-confidence, entertainment and lack of problem-solving skills.

Seventy percent of respondents said they started drug consumption between the age of 10-15 while 20% began consuming them between the age of 15-19. Nine percent of those surveyed said they first took drugs between ages five and ten.

A statement from the Excise Department said the report may not reflect the picture of the whole society, but provides some indications about drug use among adolescents.

The survey was headed by psychologists Vinu Vijayan and Reeja Rajan, who work for the Excise Department. A more comprehensive study with one lakh respondents has been initiated in the state with the help of Student Police Cadets, the statement said.