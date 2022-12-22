Gadag student death: Mother of 10-year-old beaten up by teacher dies in hospital

On December 19, Muthappa had beaten up Bharath at his school and thrown him from the first floor, following which he succumbed to his injuries the same day.

news Crime

Gita, the teacher who was attacked by Muthappa in a government school in Gadag, died at KIMS hospital on Thursday, December 22. Gita was a guest teacher in the government school where Muthappa also worked. On Monday, December 19, Muthappa went to the school where he was employed and pulled up Bharath, Gita’s 10-year-old son from class. He began hitting the boy with a shovel. When Gita heard Bharath’s screams, she intervened and tried to stop Muthappa from hitting her son. Angered by this, Muthappa began hitting Gita as well. Muthappa went on to throw Bharath from the first floor of the school building. Bharath was taken to the Nargund taluk hospital initially and later shifted to KIMS where he succumbed to his injuries the same day. Meanwhile, Gita was admitted to KIMS and was recovering from her injuries.

Speaking to TNM, the Gadag DSP said, “The exact time of Gita’s death is not known. She must have died at 11 am or 12 pm. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and we will know the cause behind her death after that. We have launched a formal investigation and are collecting evidence.” Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh had visited Gita when she was in the hospital, while she was recovering from her injuries.

Muthappa was absconding after the incident but was arrested by the Gadag police on Tuesday, December 20. He was found on the outskirts of Gadag. Upon investigation, it was revealed that he killed Bharath and attacked Gita after having a fallout in a romantic relationship.