G20 meet: TN CM confident PM Modi will promote peace and equality

Stalin, in his address in the Delhi meet, assured the union government of Tamil Nadu's full support and cooperation in conducting conferences to mark India's G20 Presidency.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, taking part in a G20 summit on Monday, expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would use the opportunity to promote the values of peace, non-violence, harmony, and equal justice all over the world. Stalin, in his address in the Delhi meet, assured the union government of Tamil Nadu's full support and cooperation in conducting conferences to mark India's G20 Presidency.

"I congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India assuming the G20 Presidency for 2023. This is a matter of great pride to our country and we have a very important role to play in promoting international understanding," he said as quoted in an official release.

India is keenly observed by, not just G20 countries, but all countries around the globe, the Chief Minister said.

"I strongly believe our Prime Minister will use this opportunity to promote the values of peace, non-violence, harmony, equality and equal justice all over the world. I assure that Tamil Nadu will extend its full support and cooperation in conducting the conferences to mark India's G20 Presidency."

In line with the nation's climate change targets, Tamil Nadu has taken many initiatives and a Special Purpose Vehicle, 'TN Green Climate Company' has been set up to manage nature conservation missions and tackle climate change.

The state would continue to support the Union government in all ways to fulfill the nation's global commitments.

"We will show India's greatness to the world. I thank our Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for this opportunity."

Prime Minister Modi chaired the all-party meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit next year and Stalin was among the leaders who took part.