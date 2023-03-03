G20 Foreign Ministers' meet issues no joint communique due to differences over Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that there were polarised views on the issues concerning the Ukraine conflict among member nations.

The G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, March 2, failed to come out with a joint communique, owing to differences over the Ukraine conflict. The meeting was held under India's G20 presidency. In place of the joint communique, a Chair's Summary and Outcome document was adopted. This is the second time within a span of few days that G20 nations have failed to arrive at a consensus over the Ukraine conflict. Last week, during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Banks Governors (FMCBG) meeting, the member nations had failed to come out with a joint communique over lack of consensus on Ukraine.

During a later press conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that there were issues concerning the Ukraine conflict among member nations. He added that there were polarised views on the issue. The differences were mainly between the US-led Western nations and the Russia-China group on the other side, over the Ukraine conflict, sources privy to the developments said.

Jaishankar said that the Outcome Document and the Chair's Summary reflected the G20's resolve to deal with pressing global challenges. There was a consensus on a slew of issues, he added, mainly related to multilateralism, food and energy security, climate change, gender issues, global health, and terrorism. All the G20 nations condemned terrorism in all its forms and counter-narcotics was also discussed for the first time, the External Affairs Minister said.