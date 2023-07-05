G-20: Temporary no-fly zone declared at Bengaluru hotel Taj West End

The hotel, situated on Race Course Road, is scheduled to host the G-20 Space Economy Leaders' meeting on July 6 and 7.

B Dayananda, the police Commissioner of Bengaluru, has issued an order restricting the use of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Glider Aircraft, small aircraft, and non-scheduled aircraft in light of the G-20 meeting to be held in Bengaluru. This order establishes a temporary no-fly zone within a radius of one kilometer around Hotel Taj West End. The hotel, situated on Race Course Road, is scheduled to host the G-20 Space Economy Leaders' meeting on July 6 and 7.

The â€˜temporary no fly zone' will be enforced from 9 am on July 5 to 2 pm on July 8. This decision was made due to the presence of foreign delegates, VVIPs, and other dignitaries who will be attending the event and staying at Hotel Taj West End. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, had requested the Commissioner to declare the 'temporary no fly zone'.

"As a part of safety and security of the VIPs and foreign delegates, I consider that, it is necessary to declare â€˜Temporary No Fly Zone' (Drone/ UAV's / Glider Aircraft / All Small Air Craft and Non-schedule Aircraft) within one km radius of Hotel Taj West End for the mentioned coordinates (East: 12Â°59'05" N 77Â°35'38"E - West:12Â°59'03"N 77Â°34'30"E and North: 12Â°59'36"N 7735'05"E South: 12Â°58'28"N 77Â°35'03"E) from 9 am of 05-07-2023 to 2 pm of 08-07-2023," he stated in the order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC.