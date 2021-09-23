Gambling

The Future of Online Gambling in India

By George Lewis

Naturally, gambling is a fun-filled sensation, and almost everyone is susceptible to its influence. But in India, gambling is a highly complex topic. However, Indians have been participating in gambling activities casually, with family, friends, and colleagues in different places around the cities and during festivals.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mandatory lockdown, the gambling industry has experienced positive out-turn. Digital entertainment became the only form of entertainment, and the participation of Indians in mobile gaming, online gambling, and sports betting increased substantially.

Technically, in the stance of the law, gambling is illegal in the whole country of India. The laws regarding the legalization of gambling brought about complications in the Indian gambling industry. However, some states have rules that allowed gambling activities. The legalization in few Indian states has opened up a new world to gambling in the territory. Hence, the future of online gambling in India is now something to evaluate and anticipate.

Does Online Gambling Have a Future in India?

Given the complexities in the laws and regulations regarding the gambling industry in India, it is tough to look forward to a promising future in online gambling. Since the very beginning, gambling in India has had a highly complex history around it. So, it does not surprise anyone that the country does not have a well-structured gambling industry.

The Gaming Act of 1867 is still operational in the gambling sector of India, and it prohibits the activities of gambling houses. While in some other states like Sikkim, Goa, Daman, and Diu, land-based gambling has been legalized. The complexities of the legislation stem from the fact that the law changes with different states. The government is more lenient towards games of skills than games of luck, like poker and horse betting.

However, various changes and more acceptance of gambling in recent times indicate that the online gambling industry might have a future even in India. The different indications of this ideology are highlighted below;

- Increased popularity

With the coronavirus outbreak, the online gambling industry has gained popularity among many Indians, as many turned to their mobile devices for fun activities. The population of Indians and the percentage of people joining the online servers continue to be significant because of the ease of access to the internet.

- Variety of games

The game developers are contributing immensely to the growth in the market as they continue to create games that the people love. Popular native games like Teen Patti, Jhandi Munda, and Andar Bahar have also been adapted and developed into mobile and online gambling games, and punters can play for real money.

The best casino sites for real money now ensure they integrate games from the industry's top software developers. Players now have many options, which means casinos must be on their toes to provide varieties of games in their portfolios.

- Technological advancements

Technological advancement to the gambling industry is one of the main factors that has given rise to the future of online gambling in India. One central point to note is the availability of smartphones, tablets, and PCs at affordable rates. That has given people access to online gambling sites from the very comfort of their homes.

Another significant contribution is the availability and affordability of internet data. The current news in the market regarding internet data access is the 5G network. The 5G technology is the fastest broadband cellular network. It will allow faster access to the internet, and players can enjoy online games with a faster network.

Also, the Augmented reality and Virtual reality is another technological advancement that lets players enjoy the games as if they are physically present at the gaming centre.

What Does the Future Hold?

The gambling industry in India accounts for over 15% of the world's online gambling traffic. It was a 2020 report, which considered the effect of the erstwhile coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, in India, the popularity of online gambling is increasing among all age groups. Approximately 80% of the local population participates in gambling at least once a year. The industry has also been estimated to grow by 41% by 2024.

Moreover, India has been positioned among the top gaming software developers for global markets from previous performances. Also, more Indian gaming companies have been consistently contributing to the development of games in the worldwide markets.

The future of online gambling in India is looking very bright. Legislations that are much more comprehensive and clearer might be introduced as soon as possible once the government of India identifies the potential in this industry. Complete laws will help the government manage the industry, create social awareness, and reduce technicalities.

Tax opportunity is another factor for consideration by the government. Rebuilding the economy from the negative impacts of The government to help rebuild the economy from the negative impacts of the pandemic is crucial, and contribution from the gambling industry won't be a bad idea. We, therefore, look forward to a colossal boom in the gambling industry in India!

