‘A fulfilling experience to play such a character’: Jyotika on her role in Udanpirappe

Co-starring actors Sasikumar and Samuthirakani in lead roles, ‘Udanpirappe’ marks Jyotika’s 50th film and will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Jyotika is currently gearing up for the release of her 50th film Udanpirappe. Co-starring actors Sasikumar and Samuthirakani in the lead, Udanpirappe is set to premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on October 14. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor spoke about her role in the film at a press meet on October 11, Monday.

The Era Saravanan directorial Udanpirappe is centered around the story of siblings Mathangi (played by Jyotika) and Vairavan (played by Sasikumar). While the relationship between the siblings takes the center stage, the movie also focuses on other social issues. Speaking about the reason behind choosing to play the character, Jyotika stated, “This is a very grassroot level script, which I haven’t done before. It is not often that we get such powerful and deep-rooted roles to play. Secondly, it’s a beautiful concept of exploring a brother-sister bond at a native level, which was again new.” She added, “But above all of this, the script, the way the dialogues were penned, the things we are discussing and the power in the writing and screenplay is what attracted me the most.”

The actor, who was last-seen in legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal, also mentioned that she was inspired from a lot of real-life characters she has met over the past 15 years through her family. “We heroines seldom get a chance to grow like this over a period of time. It's beautiful when you play a character across ages and experience all the shades of the character. It’s a fulfilling experience,” she remarked.

Jyotika also adds that Mathangi stands apart from her previous roles since she has often played the role of a crusader delivering powerful dialogues, but in this case, she will be playing a woman who speaks through her silences. “The parts where I remain silent and observe what is happening, were also the ones I liked the most,” she said.

Jyotika also pointed out that there has been a change in the scripts that she has picked in recent times. “I have been picking dignified roles that women who walk into the theatre would resonate with. Roles in movies that are for family audiences,” she said. This has also changed the actor’s approach towards her acting, she added. “I ask for the dialogues two months prior to getting the character, and get into the skin of the character to ensure that I can go for lengthy shots. There’s a lot of homework that goes into films, especially when I have to play intense roles like the ones in Raatchasi, Ponmagal Vandhal or Udanpirappe” Jyotika shared.

Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, Udanpirappe is a part of the four-film deal signed by the production banner and over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. Speaking about the experience of being a co-producer, Jyotika stated, “I have the power to choose my own scripts and have the access to time zones, that is I can pack up on time. I am happy to have that kind of flexibility. It feels great when you have the power to pick your subjects and make what you believe in.”

Udanpirappe was filmed before the pandemic, but the team decided to opt for OTT release following the coronavirus outbreak last year. Sharing her thoughts on the OTT release of the film, Jyotika stated, “In my 50 films and long career of 20 years, I think this is the first time I am having a festival release. I would like to thank Amazon Prime Video. These slots are usually booked for the hero-centric films.” She also added, “In my opinion, it’s a very big step towards equality of genders and I feel elated.”