Fujifilm launches Instax Square SQ1 instant camera in India

This is an analog, square camera that creates square format prints and will be available on Amazon and Flipkart from September 24.

Atom Tech Shorts

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Wednesday launched its Instax Square SQ1 instant camera for Rs 10,999 in the India market.

This is an analog, square camera that creates square format instant prints at 1.5 times the size of its Instax mini counterparts.

The camera will be available in terracotta orange, glacier blue, and chalk white on Amazon and Flipkart from September 24.

"At Fujifilm, we believe that capturing moments that evoke nostalgia has become even more imperative in today's time, as it truly seizes the moment for our consumers and spreads joy to their daily life,'' Masaki Zenko, Head of Instax division and Senior manager of Photo Imaging division, Fujifilm India said in a statement.

With the new 'Instax Square SQ1', the company has introduced a minimalist, user-friendly square design with key features such as automatic exposure and one-touch selfie mode.

The company claims that the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera captures bright photos even in dark spaces and no special settings are needed.

The automatic exposure senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed and optimizes the shutter speed as well as the flash output according to lighting conditions.

It allows even novice Instax users to take photos that are automatically properly exposed regardless of conditions, producing clearer and more vibrant instant prints on the spot.

Along with its built-in selfie mirror, the new Instax Square SQ1's one-touch selfie mode is designed specifically for selfies and close-up shots. While one has to twist the lens to turn the Instax Square SQ1 on, twisting it again converts it into the Selfie mode.

The Instax Square SQ1 comes with Two lithium batteries (CR2) and these batteries have a capacity of approx. 30 instax SQUARE film packs. This has reportedly been determined under FUJIFILM test conditions.