Fuel prices can reduce if Union govt does away with cesses: KTR

KTR also said that to those asking states to reduce taxes, Telangana had not enhanced VAT (value-added tax) in the last seven years.

news Politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday, April 4, claimed that fuel prices can be lowered by at least 30% if the Union government does away with cesses. He remarked that the fuel price hike for the twelfth time in 14 days outdoes any torture. "Read about Chinese torture only in books. This consecutive 80 paisa fuel price hike, 12th hike in 14 days outdoes any torture and a record of sorts," tweeted Rama Rao.

"Why hesitate to debate in Parliament on crude oil prices, the cesses that we can do away with to reduce prices," he asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. KTR, as the state minister is popularly known, claimed that fuel prices can be lowered by at least 30% if the Union government does away with cesses.

"And to those who rant about how states can reduce state taxes, in Telangana, we have not enhanced VAT in the last seven years (2015 Jan)," he wrote. "Our demand is to do away with indiscriminate cesses imposed by the NDA government which will lower fuel prices by 30% at least," he added.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the minister for information technology and industries called for a healthy competition between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. He was responding to a tweet by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

"I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India's best city," Shivakumar tweeted while reacting to KTR's 'pack your bags and move to Hyderabad' suggestion to Khatabook founder Ravish Naresh, who recently flagged bad roads, power cuts, poor quality water supply and other problems in the Karnataka capital.

"I don't know much about the politics of Karnataka and who will win but challenge accepted," KTR replied to the Congress leader. "Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters and prosperity for our great nation. Let's focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal and Hijab," wrote KTR referring to the controversies in the neighbouring state.

Read: 'Will restore glory of Bengaluru': Congress reacts to KTR's barb at city

With PTI inputs