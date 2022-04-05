Fuel price hike: Petrol touches Rs 118 in Hyderabad, Rs 110 in Bengaluru and Chennai

This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Money Fuel price hike

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday, April 5, hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61 per litre as against Rs 103.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.07 per litre to Rs 95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 9.20 per litre.

In the south, Hyderabad continued to witness the highest rates with the price of petrol at Rs 118.59 per litre while the price of high speed diesel was Rs 104.62 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol as of April 5, stood at Rs 110.09 per litre while diesel cost Rs 100.18 per litre. In Bengaluru too, the price of petrol stood at Rs 110 per litre, while diesel prices were at Rs 94 per litre.

The steep rise in fuel prices has drawn flak from several quarters. On Monday, April 4, Rajya Sabha proceedings were a washout as the opposition protested, pressing for a discussion on rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. Soon after the laying of papers, Vice President of India and Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, M Venkaiah Naidu, said he had received notices from several members under Rule 267 to discuss issues of price rise, including prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG, and said the issue has already been discussed during the debate on the Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill.

"...Rule 267 is not the appropriate rule (for such discussions), so there is no question of accepting (the notices)," he said. As he disallowed the notices, opposition members started protesting and were on their feet demanding a discussion, forcing the chairman to adjourn the House.

The All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress on Monday also organised a protest against the government over the steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi. Hundreds of protesters raised slogans against the Union government, holding it responsible for a "sharp" increase in the prices of oil and gas. Its chairman Udit Raj said the BJP government has increased prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG and even the domestic gas cylinder just after the Assembly polls in five states were over.

"The Modi government has given a return gift to the voters who gave them victory in four states. The spike in fuel prices has also led to inflation among other daily commodities. The government should reduce fuel prices to give a breather to people," he said.