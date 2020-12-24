Friendship with Kumaraswamy remains intact: DK Shivakumar

This comes even as the war of words between several Congress leaders and the JD(S) continues.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he would maintain his cordial relationship with Janata Dal (S) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy. In response to a question, Shivakumar said that as he has overcome his negative feelings for Kumaraswamy, irrespective of any scenario, he considers the JD(S) leader will be his friend.

This comes even as the war of words between several Congress leaders and the JD(S) continues. After the collapse of the coalition government, former CMs Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy have engaged in several blame games, exchanging accusations about who was responsible for the JD(S)-Congress governmentâ€™s collapse. But Shivakumarâ€™s unambiguous statement saying his friendship with Kumaraswamy continues will be seen as politically tricky.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar conceded that at one point he detested Kumaraswamy a lot but now he has overcome that negative feeling. "We are humans, all of us have bad qualities and bad temperament. It is only that we have to overcome these negative thoughts in order to live in peace," he said. "Why is the media terming him as my old friend? I did detest him in the past, but not anymore. I am not having any problems with him," he retorted.

Answering another question, Shivakumar said that JD(S) as a political party has every right to align with any party it chooses. "I will not comment on their politics. I will not deride that party. JD(S) is also a party like us, they have the right to build their party. Why should we criticise the JD(S) we have taken their help whenever we wanted, just because they are not with us, it is not appropriate to criticise them now," he said.

While Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah have continued to attack each other at every possible occasion, Shivakumar has not spoken against Kumarswamy much barring one or two occasions, that too mildly. While the two are considered the tallest Vokkaliga leaders currently, their continued friendship might not be well received within Congress.

(With IANS inputs)