Fresh case against Cong MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly for revealing name of rape survivor

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim that the Congress legislator defamed her through online channels, police said.

news Sexual Assault

The Kerala Police on Friday, October 21 registered a new case against Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly for allegedly revealing the name of the victim in a rape and attempt to murder case against him. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim that the Congress legislator defamed her through online channels, police said.

"A case was registered. The investigation is on," police told PTI on Friday. A day after he was granted anticipatory bail by a court in a case of rape and attempt to murder, the Congress leader on Friday appeared before the media and claimed that he was innocent and had done nothing wrong as alleged by the complainant woman.

The two-time legislator, who was absconding, expressed confidence that he could prove charges against him as wrong in the court and could come out clean. The police and party leadership had said he was untraceable after the case was registered against him. When asked about the victim's charges against him, the MLA rubbished it saying they were all just allegations.

A sessions court in Thiruvananthappuram on Thursday granted the Congress MLA anticipatory bail in the case of rape and attempt to murder. Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated he had abducted and manhandled her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend. The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

