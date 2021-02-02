Freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, arrested from Singhu border, granted bail

Mandeep was arrested on Sunday by Delhi Police from the Singhu border protest site where farmers have been agitating against the three contentious farm laws

news Court

Freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested by Delhi police from the farmer protest site at Singhu border in Delhi, was granted bail on Tuesday, two days after his arrest. Punia was arrested by police on Sunday in an FIR registered under various sections including 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba noted in the bail order that nothing has been recovered from Mandeep to warrant keeping him in jail and that “keeping the accused further in Judicial Custody would not serve any cogent purpose.”

“It is well settled legal principle of law that "bail is a rule and jail is an exception’,” the court noted, granting him bail against a bail bond of Rs 25,000. The court also directed Mandeep to cooperate in the probe and appear before it regularly. Mandeep has also been restrained from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

The Delhi court had reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the accused as well the public prosecutor. Advocate Akram Khan, appearing for Punia, told the court that the accused was merely carrying out his journalistic duties. Khan said that another journalist was detained along with Punia but he was released around midnight.

The reason police gave different treatment to the accused was that he was not carrying a press card, the counsel said.

“Accused is a freelance journalist and not carrying a press card can be no grounds for a case or arrest. The accused is a well-respected member of the society being a journalist including being a frequent contributor to The Caravan magazine,” he said.

Delhi Police sought dismissal of his bail application, saying he may again indulge in instigating the protestors and create nuisance at the protest site.

The agency said the accused tried to break the barricades and scuffled with police personnel deputed on highly sensitive law and order arrangement.

It said that during the investigation, Punia neither cooperated nor did he disclose any name of his associates. Punia had been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday.

With PTI inputs