Franco Mulakkal says acquittal in nun rape case was akin to winning World Cup

Franco Mulakkal’s acquittal judgement was widely criticised from various quarters and the judge was called out for his refusal to look at how the church operates.

Franco Mulakkal, the former bishop of Jalandhar diocese, said that his acquittal in the rape case of a nun felt akin to winning a world cup. Speaking at his farewell mass at St Mary’s Church in Jalandhar, the former bishop, who was acquitted in January 2022, claimed that he was made an accused based on false charges. Franco’s acquittal judgement was widely criticised from various quarters for having failed to view this case from the crucial lens of power dynamics and fiduciary relationship between the bishop and the nun to understand the nature of the sexual violence that the survivor brought before the justice system. Instead, the judge built the verdict based on the inconsistencies in the survivor’s statements, her inability to articulate the sexual crime and other such factors.

However, Franco didn’t hesitate from claiming his victory. “I asked god [about the case] and god said why should I, who did no wrong, be afraid. Prayers and the support of national and international media helped me. When I was acquitted in court, it was like winning a world cup. Now my work in Jalandhar is over,” Franco said.

Although the Kottayam Additional district court gave Franco Mulakkal a clean chit, the survivor nun in the case had filed an appeal against the acquittal in the Kerala High Court in March 2022. The matter is still in the court.

Meanwhile, Franco Mulakkal, in June this year, announced that he was stepping down as the bishop of Jalandhar diocese on Thursday, June 1. According to sources, the resignation was requested by the Vatican as Franco continuing to be the Bishop was creating fissures in the church. The Apostilic Nunciature of India, which is a diplomatic mission of Pope Francis in India claimed that Franco’s resignation was not a “disciplinary measure imposed upon him, but as pro bono Ecclesiae, especially for the good of the Diocese, which needs a new bishop”.

It was in 2018 that a police complaint was filed by a nun against Franco Mulakkal, accusing him of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. Although the nun had submitted a complaint about the rape to the Church in June 2017, no action followed. Even though the police had registered a case against Franco Mulakkal, it was only after days of protest that he was finally arrested and a chargesheet was filed after a delay of seven months.

