Fourth case of coronavirus detected in Delhi, total in India rises to 31

The man who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday has travel history to Thailand and Malaysia.

A man from Delhi on Friday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Delhi to four and the total number of confirmed cases across India to 31. The man in Delhi has a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia, the Union Health Ministry has said. The patient is in hospital quarantine and stable.

The 31 cases in India include: the previous three (3) cases from Kerala, who have now recovered, the three others from Delhi and NCR (two with travel history from Italy, and one with travel history of Iran); six contacts of the first Delhi Case with travel history of Italy; one from Telangana with history of Dubai travel and Singapore contact; 16 Italians and one driver (Indian) who was with the Italian tourist group.

The government on Thursday announced that the two suspected cases of coronavirus in Telangana tested negative at NIV, Pune. The government notification added that the 14 Italian cases and all the Indian patients are stable and being monitored.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Parliament on Thursday that the government is taking all steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 persons have been brought under community surveillance and monitoring. A total of 6,49,452 passengers have been screened at the airports till date from 6,550 flights. Additionally, there are 29,607 persons who are under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) community surveillance and contact tracing.

All international passengers, irrespective of nationality, are mandated to undergo universal medical screening. Adequate screening measures have been setup and nine more airports have been added to the existing 21, bringing the total to 30 airports, as of Thursday, the government added.

The government issued a fresh advisory for passengers flying into India from South Korea and Italy, stating that from March 10, they will now require a certificate stating that they have tested negative for coronavirus. This measure is temporary, the government added.

The World Health Organisation on Thursday asked officials to take the outbreak of the virus more seriously, warning that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough, as outbreaks surged across Europe and in the United States where medical workers sounded warnings over a "disturbing" lack of hospital preparedness.

The epidemic has wreaked havoc on international business, tourism, sports events and schools, with almost 300 million students sent home worldwide.

(With PTI inputs)