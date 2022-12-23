Fourth accident in two years at NLCIL: Activists demand probe by independent commission

NLCIL refused to make public the inquiry report of an accident that happened in July 2020, despite an RTI request.

news NLCIL

Activists across Tamil Nadu have demanded a probe by an independent commission into the frequent accidents at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL), a day after a fire killed one and injured four. The fire accident happened at the second unit of the Neyveli New Thermal Power Station (NNTPS) at Neyveli in Cuddalore district around 11.30 am on Thursday, December 22.

The victim of Thursday’s fire, S Thirunavukarasu (47), a resident of Veerareddikuppam in Cuddalore, was an employee of the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indcoserve). He was working along with three other Indcoserve employees, N Selvaraj, K Suresh, and D Senthil Kumar, as well as R Dhakshinamoorthy, an employee of NLCIL, when the fire broke out at one of the auxiliary lines of a boiler located at a height of 52 m.

Thirunavukarasu suffered 80% burns and fractured his right leg, while others sustained 30-40% burns. According to the reports, initially, they were admitted to the NLC India Hospital and were later referred to a private hospital in Chennai. However, Thirunavukarasu died on the way to Chennai. NLCIL officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident and power generation was suspended in Unit 2 after the accident.

Activists pointed out that 29 workers have been killed in 22 accidents at NLCIL between 2016 and 2020. They demanded that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin form an independent commission to inquire into the accidents, as no other thermal power generation plant in the state has reported such frequent accidents.

Poovulagin Nanbargal, a Tamil Nadu-based environmental protection organisation, issued a statement that listed the accidents that have occurred in the thermal power plant. “Fourteen workers got killed in an accident that happened at Unit 5 of thermal power station II in NLCIL on July 1, 2020. On May 5 and 7 in the same year, back to back accidents, including a burst of the boiler at Unit 6, resulted in the death of five workers. Four major accidents happened in the span of two and a half years,” the statement read.

The statement alleged that even though the NLC forms a committee to inquire into the cause every time an accident takes place, no other action is taken to rectify the issues. It also stated that there was no transparency in the 2020 accident report. “NLC refused to give the inquiry report of an accident that happened in July 2020 when the requests were made to access the reports through the Rights to Information (RTI) Act,” the statement further read.

It alleged that deploying temporary contract workers to operate and maintain the boilers also leads to such accidents. “Is it right to frame an individual for the accidents when NLCIL deploys unskilled workers to operate the boilers?” Poovulagin Nanbargal asked, adding that mismanagement and poor operational practices are contributing factors in these accidents.