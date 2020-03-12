Four YSRCP candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha election

The four candidates of the ruling YSRCP on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the biennial election to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Limited Senior Group President Parimal Nathwani filed their nominations with Legislature Secretary and Returning Officer Balakrishnamacharyulu.

Earlier, the four candidates met Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence and received the Form-B, as the official nominees of the party.

Accompanied by ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Ranganatha Raju, government advisor (public affairs) S Ramakrishna Reddy, Lok Sabha member M Bharat and other leaders, the candidates drove to the Legislature and completed the procedure.

Meanwhile, Parimal Nathwani, who is also a senior group president with the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said that his company's Board would soon take a decision on the big-ticket investments in Andhra Pradesh that have been hanging fire for some years now.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination, Nathwani said that Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has recently discussed the pending projects with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"The proposals will be placed before the RIL Board for an appropriate decision," the senior group president added.

As a Rajya Sabha member from the state, Nathwani promised he would strive to bring in investments into AP.

"I am in politics for the past 20 years, including 12 years as an MP. I have visited many countries and brought investments into Gujarat and later Jharkhand. I will now try to get investments to AP," he said.

Thanking chief minister Jagan for reposing faith in him and fielding him for Rajya Sabha for a third term, Nathwani said "I will prove I am the right person. I will work for the state and the party and fulfil their aspirations."

With a strength of 151 MLAs in the 175-member AP Assembly, the YSRCP is comfortably placed to win all the four seats.

It would have otherwise been a unanimous affair but for the opposition Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) decision to field its candidate. Varla Ramaiah from the TDP is expected to file his papers before the nominations process ends on March 13. The polling is scheduled for March 26