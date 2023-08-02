Four years after wrongful arrest, 84-year-old acquitted by Kerala court

The 84-year-old had to regularly appear in the court for the past four years.

An 84-year-old woman in Kerala’s Palakkad was acquitted in a criminal case on Tuesday, August 1, four years after she was booked in a case of mischief. Bharathy Madathilveedu was 80-years-old when the Palakkad Town South Police came to her house one day in 2019 with an arrest warrant. The accused in the case, who had the same name and family name as Bharathy, had initially been arrested, but had absconded after receiving bail. The octogenarian was arrested instead of the accused, in what the police explained as a confusion caused by the similarity in name and address.

“I was sitting at home when the police came to arrest me. I asked what the case was about, and they told me that it was a border dispute with a family. I stay at home, and go to the temple. Besides that, I do not interact with anyone at all. I do not know how the police made this mistake,” Bharathy told the media.

The case reportedly pertains to a squabble in 1998 between one Rajagopal from Kallikadu and his domestic worker, who is also named Bharathy. The complaint states that after entering into an argument with Rajagopal, the accused destroyed pots and plants in the house and verbally abused the complainant.

A person accompanying Bharathy told the media that the incident points to a serious lapse on the part of the police. “Despite court orders, the police did not bother to ask the complainant in the case to verify if the accused is the same person who has been arrested. The summons in this regard has not reached the complainant’s house to this date. It is a lapse on the part of the police,” he said.

Bharathy’s lawyer also expressed a similar opinion. “If the police had gathered adequate information in the primary stages, a situation where Bharathy had to come to court could have been avoided,” he said.

Even though Bharathy received a bail in the case, she had to appear in court regularly for the past four years.

With the police allegedly making no efforts to ensure that the summons reached the complainant Rajagopal, Bharathy’s relatives themselves went in search of him asking him to testify in court that the 84-year-old was innocent. The four-year ordeal of the octogenarian came to an end only after Rajagopal appeared in court on Tuesday.

The 84-year-old was married to Gangadharan, an engineer in Tamil Nadu government service. After her husband’s death several years ago, she lived alone at her house in Palakkad.