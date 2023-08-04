Four-year-old sexually assaulted in Malappuram, migrant worker arrested

As was the case in Aluva, where a five-year-old girl was found to have been brutally raped and murdered less than a week ago, this child is also the daughter of a migrant couple.

Just days after the horrific rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva, a similar incident of sexual violence has been reported from Chelari in the Malappuram district of Kerala. The Tirurangadi police arrested a migrant worker on Thursday, August 3, for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl after luring her into his room. As was the case in Aluva, this child is also the daughter of a migrant couple.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has reportedly been registered against the accused, identified as Ram Mahesh Khushwaha aka Bunty. He was apparently an acquaintance of the girlâ€™s parents and lived in the same quarters as them. All of them reportedly hailed from Madhya Pradesh, and were engaged in marble work.

According to the police, the accused took the girl into his room and began to sexually assault her around Thursday afternoon. The parents ran to the spot upon hearing the childâ€™s cries, and upon witnessing the assault, immediately reported the incident to the police. The child was later made to undergo a medical examination that confirmed the assault. Her condition is said to be stable.

The incident is coming to light less than a week after the body of a five-year-old girl was recovered from the Aluva market on July 29 in what was revealed to be a case of a brutal rape and murder by a Bihar native named Asfaq Alam.

The child went missing on July 28 afternoon while she was with her siblings. Later that day when her parents returned from work, they realised that she was missing and filed a police complaint. CCTV visuals from the area showed Asfaq, who had reportedly moved to the same building as the girlâ€™s family two days back, taking the child with him. Asfaq first took her to a nearby shop, from where he bought her juice. He was then seen crossing the railway tracks and taking a bus.

The Aluva police said that the child was sexually assaulted and had bruises all over her body. According to the police, she was strangulated to death after sexual assault. The accused was arrested on the same day.

