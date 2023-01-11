Four-year-old dies near Bengaluru after falling out of moving school bus

The girl's father alleged blamed the driver and caretaker for negligence, alleging that they had failed to lock the bus door securely despite noticing that Rakshana was sitting across from the door.

news Accident

A four-year-old girl died after she fell out of the door of a moving school bus and came under its wheel near Bengaluru in Ramanagara district. The incident happened on the Pichchanahallikere-Siddenahalli Road near Kanakapura on Monday, January 9. The young girl who died in the mishap was identified as Rakshana S, a resident of Siddenahalli. She was a student of the Sri Sai International School at Ramanahalli Gate.

Her father Swamy alleged that the accident was caused by rash driving and negligence of the bus driver and caretaker, The New Indian Express reported. The accident happened around 3.45 pm on Monday, when Rakshana was returning from school. Swamy alleged that the driver had failed to lock the bus door securely despite noticing that Rakshana was sitting on a seat opposite to the door. When the bus reached a curving road, the driver allegedly swerved to the right suddenly, and because of the impact, Rakshana was thrown out of the bus through the unlocked door. The police told ToI that the girl suffered a head injury and died on the spot. The police further said that the accident could have been avoided if the door had been locked properly.

The Kanakapura Rural police have registered a case against the driver and the attender of the bus based on Rakshanaâ€™s fatherâ€™s complaint. The police said that the driver and attender fled the spot, leaving the bus behind. Police teams were formed to search for the driver and the attender. According to The New Indian Express, the driver has been arrested and the bus has been seized. No complaint has been registered against the management of the school as Swamy did not hold them responsible in his complaint, the police said.