Four-year-old dies after falling into open manhole in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy was killed after he fell into an open manhole in Greater Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 5. The incident occurred at Pragati Nagar in Bachupally on the outskirts of the city. The shocking visuals of the child falling into the open manhole were captured on CCTV cameras.

The boy, who was seen walking behind a man, was swallowed by the manhole which was overflowing following heavy rains. While the man took a long step to avoid the manhole, the boy failed to notice the pit and fell into it. The man looked back but could do nothing as the boy had disappeared. He then informed the boyâ€™s family.

After being alerted by the locals, municipal authorities launched a search for the boy. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) also joined the search operation. As the drainage line joins a nearby lake, rescue workers began searching in the lake. The body of Mithun Reddy was found in the evening.