Four-year-old boy run over by water tanker in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta

Bhuvan was seen walking with his elder brother along a narrow lane, en route to a nearby ice cream shop, when a tanker hit the kid from behind and crushed him.

news News

In a heart-wrenching incident on Wednesday morning, a four-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a water tanker in CK Palya near Bannerghatta.

CCTV footage of the incident captured the devastating sequence of events. Bhuvan, the boy, is seen walking alongside his elder brother in a narrow lane. Apparently the duo were on their way to a nearby ice cream shop,

But Bhuvan slipped on cement, piled on one side of the road, and fell. Before he could get up, he came under the rear wheel of a water tanker blitzing past. Following the accident, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Witnesses and the boy's parents rushed him to a nearby hospital, but, sadly, medical professionals declared him brought dead.

According to a report by Tv9 Kannada, the water tanker driver was under the influence of alcohol. Bannerghatta police have registered a case in connection with the incident.