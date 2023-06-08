Support us

Bhuvan was seen walking with his elder brother along a narrow lane, en route to a nearby ice cream shop, when a tanker hit the kid from behind and crushed him.

Representational Image
news News Thursday, June 08, 2023 - 13:45

In a heart-wrenching incident on Wednesday morning, a four-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a water tanker in CK Palya near Bannerghatta. 

CCTV footage of the incident captured the devastating sequence of events. Bhuvan, the boy, is seen walking alongside his elder brother in a narrow lane. Apparently the duo were on their way to a nearby ice cream shop, 

But  Bhuvan slipped on cement, piled on one side of the road, and fell. Before he could get up, he came under the rear wheel of a water tanker blitzing past. Following the accident, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Witnesses and the boy's parents rushed him to a nearby hospital, but, sadly, medical professionals declared him brought dead.

According to a report by Tv9 Kannada, the water tanker driver was under the influence of alcohol. Bannerghatta police have registered a case in connection with the incident. 

Sign up to get Daily Wrap in your inbox

* indicates required