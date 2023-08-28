Four-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool near Chennaiâ€™s Marina beach

The swimming pool did not provide any safety equipment to the deceased.

news Death

In a tragic accident, a four year-old drowned at the Anna Swimming Pool near Marina beach in Chennai on Saturday, August 26. The deceased child was identified as H Anirudh Krishnan, a resident of Pallikaranai, Chennai. According to reports, the childâ€™s father works as a marketing executive in Thanjavur, and would visit his family during the weekends. On Saturday, his family went to the beach and then to the swimming pool at 4 pm.

While Anirudh and his grandmother were at the kids' pool which was 2.5 feet deep, the other family members were in a different swimming pool meant for adults. The family members who went to change their clothes found Anirudh missing. According to reports, one of the lifeguards noticed him lying unconscious in the pool. Though he was rushed to the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, he was declared dead.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement expressing his condolences and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh. The swimming pool has been temporarily closed and two lifeguards have been suspended. The Anna Square Police have registered a case under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 174 (unnatural death) and investigations are underway. Initial inquiry has revealed that eight life guards were stationed by the pool but Anirudh had not been provided with any safety equipment.