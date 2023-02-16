Four women killed in Telangana as auto rickshaw collides with bus

Four women were killed and four others were injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday, February 16. The accident occurred near Dandumalkapur industrial area at Choutuppal, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

According to police, an auto-rickshaw in which the women workers were travelling collided head-on with a private bus. The women from a nearby village were going to the industrial area for daily work. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. The deceased were identified as V Anasuya (55), D Nagalaxmi (28), D Srisiha (30) and C Dhanlaxmi (35). Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another accident in Rangareddy district, a person was killed in a collision between a tractor and a car. Police said the tractor driver was killed in the collision at Moinabad. Those travelling in the car sustained minor injuries.