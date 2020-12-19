Four suffer burn injuries after hot liquid steel falls on them at Vizag Steel Plant

news Accident

Four workers at the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) suffered burn injuries when hot liquid steel fell on the ground. The accident was reported on Friday at Steel Melting Shop-II of the steel plant on Friday.

The accident was caused when ladle hooks carrying the hot liquid steel came off, spilling the steel. Fire extinguishers were brought in and the situation was brought under control. No casualties were reported and the four injured were shifted to the steel plant hospital and are out of danger.

Trade unions demanded the steel plant authorities improve overall safety for workers, raising concerns over frequent accidents being reported from the plant.

On November 5, a fire broke out at power plant 2 of the steel plant after oil leaked from the lubrication system at the plantsâ€™ turbine room, according to the Times of India. In another industrial accident, six workers were injured at Aurobindo Pharma Unit at Ranastalam due to a water tank collapsing at a warehouse on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh reported several instances of industrial accidents in 2020.

On August 1, an industrial crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Vizag, killing 11 people. The staff was testing the capacity of the 70 tonnes crane at the time of the accident.

On July 14, one person died and another was injured when a fire broke out at Visakha Solvents at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) of Visakhapatnam.

On June 29, two persons were killed and four others injured after inhaling Hydrogen Sulphide gas at Sainor Life Sciences unit at JNPC. The gas was being pumped into one of the reactors at the plant when it leaked.

On June 28, one person died and three others were injured at SPY Agro Industries in Nandyal of Kurnool district due to an ammonia gas leak.

On May 7, as many as 12 persons were killed and over 580 hospitalised when styrene gas monomer vapour from LG Polymers leaked. An expert panel appointed by the state government found the firm guilty of several lapses.