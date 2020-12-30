Four from Shivamogga test positive for new UK variant of coronavirus

Three from Bengaluru were found to be infected by the new UK variant of coronavirus on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, four more patients in Karnataka have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 taking the total statewide tally to seven. It was reported on Tuesday that three including a woman and her child have been infected with the new UK variant of the coronavirus within Bengaluru. The four include a couple and their two children who have recently returned from London. District Health Officer Dr Nagaraj Naik said that both the children are less than 12 years of age and another sample that was sent for genome sequencing from the district was found to be an old variant.

Incidentally three contacts of these four patients have also tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. None of the contacts in Bengaluru have tested positive for the virus, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar confirmed. The UK variant is believed to be more infectious than other variants of the novel coronavirus.

He also added that none of these patients have severe symptoms and are under observation at government hospitals as a precautionary measure.

“Across the country 107 UK returnees have tested positive. Out of them, 20 are found to have the new strain through genomic testing today. Delhi has 8 of them, and Karnataka has 7 of them. Out of the 7 in Karnataka, 3 are in BBMP limits and 4 are in Shivamogga,” Dr Sudhakar told reporters.

He added, “We have identified 39 contacts in bangalore and have been tested and none of them have been tested positive and is a good sign. As those in Shivamogga were caught immediately, there are 7 contacts out of which 3 are found to be positive yet we don't know if it is the new variant.”