Four pregnant women were on board doomed Air India flight, one died

Three of the four women were visiting their husbands on visitor visas in Dubai.

In her application for a seat on the Vande Bharat Mission flight, 26-year-old Manal Ahamed pleaded for a ticket so she could return to her parents in Vadakara. "I am pregnant and want to leave the country immediately. Also my visa is about to expire soon. Please help me to get a flight ticket as early as possible," she wrote.

Manal is one of four pregnant women who were among the passengers on the doomed Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode that crash-landed at Kozhikode International Airport on Friday evening. Manal is also one of the 18 victims of the crash, which also includes the pilot and co-pilot of the plane.

Manal went to visit her husband in Dubai a few months ago, but couldnâ€™t return due to the cancellation of flights. She had been trying to secure a ticket on the Vande Bharat Mission flights since they were announced, a relative from Nadapuram told TNM. However, shortly after the crash, she was declared dead at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Thajina Kottayil, 32, is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Aster MIMS hospital in Kozhikode. She also went to visit her husband in Dubai a few months ago, along with her two children, 11-year-old Hisham and eight-year-old Hadiya.

"She got pregnant while she was there and was trying to return. Her visiting visa was about to expire. She is still ICU. Doctors say they can't tell us anything about the baby. She also has a head injury. They have referred for more scans. Hadiya and Hisham are also admitted here, and are stable," Thajina's father-in-law Muhammed Koya said.

As per the information from MIMS hospital, her condition is critical.

Aysha, who was five months pregnant, was longing to return to Kerala as her visiting visa had expired. She is still at the hospital, though it is not immediately known which one.

"I had asked her to call soon after landing. But she did not. After an hour, I was so scared and read about the crash from the news. My relatives said that she is safe and has no injuries. But I haven't yet spoken to her. I have not returned home as I would have to stay in quarantine for 28 days, which is not possible currently," Ismail Aysha's husband told the media in Dubai.

Nafla, who was also pregnant, was admitted to Kozhikode Baby Memorial hospital, and miraculously escaped without major injury. She was discharged on Saturday morning after a night-long observation. She travelled back to her home in Kerala along with her daughter.