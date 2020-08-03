Four people from a family in Kasargod hacked to death by their nephew

Three men and a woman, all siblings, were killed.

news Crime

Four people from the same family living in the Kasargod district of Kerala were killed on Monday.

Three men and a woman, who are siblings, have died in the Kaniyala village of Kasargod.

Their nephew Udayan, who lived with his mother and her four siblings has been arrested by the police for the murders. While most reports suggest that he had some sort of mental illness, others suggest that there was some sort of tension within the family.

One uncle is aged above 60, one is 60, one is 55 and the aunt is aged 50. His mother ran to the neighbourhood.

The Manjeswaram police have taken the man into custody. The man was stopped by people of the village and handed over to the police.

Kasargod Deputy Superintendent of Police and Kumbala Sub Inspector have reached the place for further action.

"The police got information around 8 pm and a team rushed to the spot. They are just collecting details. It's learnt that the man killed four of his relatives. The incident happened at Sudhambala on the border of the district which is just two kilometers away from Karnataka," Manjeswaram police told TNM.

Thirty three-year old Udayan will be interrogated by the police. "He along with his mother, and four of her siblings including her younger sister and three brothers were living in the same house. Udayan killed all the four siblings of his mother. He is said to be mentally unwell," an official told TNM.