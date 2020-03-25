Four people booked in Chennai for violating quarantine guidelines

While a 45-year-old construction engineer was booked on Tuesday, three others were booked on Wednesday.

news Coronavirus

Four people have been booked in Chennai in the last two days for violating strict guidelines from the state Health Department officials to remain under home quarantine. While a 45-year-old construction engineer was booked on Tuesday, three others were booked on Wednesday.

In the first case, the engineer reportedly sneaked out of his house in Kodambakkam despite being instructed to stay back by the Health Department. He was booked by the Chennai police based on a complaint filed by the Health Officer of Zone-10, Suganya Devi. A police team detained him and took him back to his house. The engineer had recently returned from Dubai where he was overseeing some construction work.

On Wednesday meanwhile, police registered a case against three people who violated home quarantine orders and ventured out. While two of them were from Koyambedu, the third is from Thirumangalam.

According to the police the two men from Koyambedu are a father-son duo who returned from Baghdad in Iraq on March 22. They left Koyambedu where they were quarantined without permission from authorities to return to their native town.

While their identity has been kept under wraps, police have revealed that they have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease, 70 (anybody who does a malignant act which he/she knows is likely to spread an infectious disease dangerous to life), 271 (flouting of quarantine rules), Section 3 of Epidemics diseases Act (penalties for disobeying any regulation or order made under the Act) and Sec 51(b) of Disaster Management Act (obstruction of the functions under the Act).

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. Even before that, Tamil Nadu had announced that it was imposing section 144 in the state from 6 pm on Tuesday.

Those who were advised to remain under home quarantine were warned to follow the guidelines given by the Health Minister to avoid infecting anyone if they were carriers of the virus. In addition to this, the state has been putting up stickers outside the homes of those who have been instructed to remain under quarantine and also been putting stamps on the hands of new arrivals.

There are currently 15,492 people under quarantine in the state.