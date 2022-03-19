Four migrant workers killed after cave-in at construction site in Kochi

Two workers, who were injured in the incident, have been admitted at Kalamassery Medical College hospital and their condition is not serious.

news Accident

Four migrant workers from West Bengal were killed and one person was missing after the earth caved in at a construction site in Electronic City at Kalamassery in Kochi on Friday, March 18. Two workers were also injured in the incident that happened in the afternoon. A police official of the Kalamassery police station told TNM that the injured people have been admitted at Kalamassery Medical College hospital and their condition is not serious.

"Four persons have lost their lives in the incident. Two people are admitted to Kalamassery Medical College. As per our preliminary assessment, one more person is yet to be rescued from the debris," District Collector Jafar Malik told the media in Ernakulam on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Faijulla Mandal, Kudoos Mondal and Noujesh Mondal, and the injured as Farooq Mondal and Siyavul Mondal.

Times of India reported that the excavation works were for erecting underground concrete structures and that a strip of land was being dug up to a depth of around 25 feet for this purpose.

City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju told the media that sniffer dogs have been brought to find the missing persons. He said all the workers at the site were from West Bengal and their identities are being examined.

The accident happened during an excavation inside the industrial area. A section of local people alleged that the construction works were going on without the permission of the local body and without enough safety measures.

The Collector, however, said the area comes under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and all the permissions were given through single-window clearance system. The district administration has announced a probe by the Ernakulam Additional District Magistrate.

District Collector Malik said arrangements will be made for the inquest and transportation of the victims' bodies to their native state.