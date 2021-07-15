Four men die in Kerala while trying to clean under construction well

As per reports, the men experienced low oxygen and asphyxiation inside the well and they subsequently fainted.

Four men died in Kundara of Kollam district in Kerala while digging a well. As per reports, the men experienced low oxygen and asphyxiation inside the well and they subsequently fainted. The incident happened at around 11 am on Thursday. Though they were rushed to the Kollam district hospital, they passed away on the way. Polassery natives Somarajan (56), Rajan (36), Siva Prasad (24), and Manoj (34) from Chirayadi have been identified as the victims.

The labourers were cleaning the mud inside a nearly 100 feet deep well. One of the fire force officials also fainted during the rescue operations. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is stable. As per reports, one of the workers first got into the well and experienced suffocation. The three others went in to rescue him. The well is situated in a private compound, and the workers had dug it before the lockdown. After water surfaced in the well, the work to clean out the mud began. It took almost 90 minutes for the fire force to bring the men out of the well. According to the residents, the labourers might have inhaled poisonous gases.

A similar incident happened in June 2021 when a 52-year-old man in Kozhikode was trying to fix rings inside the well but was buried in the soil after the structure collapsed. Another labourer who was with him escaped with minor injuries.