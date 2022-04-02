Four members of a family killed as car overturns in Telangana

The family of five were returning home from a dargah in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, when the accident took place.

Four members of a family were killed and one person was injured in a road accident in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, April 2, police said. The accident happened as a car overturned after the driver lost control near Turkalapalli in Charakonda mandal, which is about 130 km from Hyderabad. Four members of a family travelling in the car died on the spot, while another person was injured.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital in Hyderabad. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Kalwakurti government hospital for autopsy. The victims were identified as Ghouse Khan (55), Sadiq (55), Farhana (45) and Roushan (24), all from Nereducharla in Suryapet district.

They were returning home from a dargah in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, when the accident took place. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

On March 18, two persons were killed and one injured in a road accident in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. A woman who was working as a gardener, watering the plants on the side of the road was also a victim of the accident. A Ford EcoSport car overturned and rammed into the footpath after hitting the woman watering the plants near Ellaa Hotel. Rohit and Gayatri, who were travelling in the car, were admitted to AIG Hospital, where Gayatri, who had been working as a junior artiste in short films, succumbed while undergoing treatment. According to the police, the two of them were returning from Holi celebrations when the accident occurred.

On the night of March 17, a two-month-old child was killed and four persons injured when a speeding SUV knocked down three women selling balloons on the road. The accident took place on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 near Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. The driver escaped after the accident, leaving behind the vehicle. The investigation later revealed that it belonged to a relative of TRS MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir.

