Four members of a family in Hyderabad die allegedly by suicide

The deceased include two children, aged 9 and 5.

news Death

Four persons of a family including two children were found dead on Saturday, March 25 in Kushaiguda, Hyderabad. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The deceased were identified as Gaade Satish (39), his wife Vedha (35), and their two children Nishiketh (9) and Nihal (5). Satish was a software employee. They were residents of Park Royal Apartment. The couple were allegedly depressed over their children, police said.

According to the Kushaiguda police, preliminary investigation revealed both the children Nishiketh and Nihal were suffering from ill health, following which the couple slipped into depression and took their own lives. Police reportedly recovered a suicide note from the crime scene.

Police suspect that the couple could have fed poisonous substances to the children before consuming it themselves. The police reportedly found a bottle of toxic chemicals on their bedside, which they suspect to have been consumed by the deceased. Police suspect that the suicide could have taken place on Friday.

Police learnt about the incident after Satish’s brother-in-law Manikanta reached the apartment after he was not able to reach the couple over their mobile phones. He alerted the security guard and when there was no response to the ringing of the door bell, they used a ladder to climb into the balcony of the first floor apartment and broke the rear door latch where they found the family dead.

Manikanta alerted police, who rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

According to the couple's relatives, they were depressed over the ill-health of their children. Satish, hailing from Nizamabad district, had married Veda, a resident of Siddipet district, in 2012. Their second son Nihal was autistic. Recently, Nishiket was diagnosed with meningitis. He was having difficulty hearing, news agency IANS reported.

“Preliminary inquiries revealed both children were suffering from health-related issues,” Inspector of Police, Kushaiguda Police Station P Venkateshwarlu told news agency ANI.

After shifting the bodies to the mortuary, the police registered a case in this regard. Further inquiry is underway.