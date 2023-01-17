Four members of a family found dead in Hyderabad apartment

Police suspect that family disputes may have led to the deaths.

Four members of a family were found dead in their apartment in Hyderabadâ€™s Tarnaka, under suspicious circumstances on Monday, January 16. The victims have been identified as 34-year-old Vivan Pratap, an automotive designer in Chennai, his 32-year-old wife Sindhura, a private banker, their 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter Adhya and Vivan's mother Rajathi. The family had recently moved to Hyderabad as Sindhura had been posted at a private bank there.

The incident was reported by a staff member of Sindhura's, who had come to check on her as she had not been responding to calls. When the staff member arrived at the apartment, the door was bolted from the inside and the family's phones were ringing inside the apartment. The staff member grew suspicious and contacted the police. According to a report by The Hindu, when the police arrived, they found Vivan and the three other family members dead. The reason for their deaths is not yet clear, and no death note was found at the scene.

Police suspect that family disputes may have led to the deaths. "While the husband worked in Chennai, his wife and daughter were in Hyderabad. There had been intense discussions for her transfer back to Chennai," the police said in a statement. The bodies have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further procedures to reveal the cause of death. The police have booked the case as an investigation is ongoing.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726