Four lakeside destinations near Bengaluru that make perfect one-day trips

Whether you are looking for adventure sports or a quiet spot to spend with friends, family or just yourself, these lakes near Bengaluru are replete with the beauty of nature.

After two lockdowns and the threat of the coronavirus still looming, it is equally important to unwind and stay safe at the same time. If you live in Bengaluru, there are plenty of nearby spots nestled amid nature where you can relax by a lakeside, or spend some quality time with your friends and family. TNM has put together a list of four lakeside picnic spots near Bengaluru that make for the perfect one-day getaway. All these places are accessible by road and are replete with the scenic beauty of nature.

Kanva Reservoir

Kanva Reservoirâ€”just 69 kilometres from Bengaluruâ€”is a major tourist attraction. Located in Ramanagara district and known for its tranquillity, the spot is best for a picnic with family, friends, or a quiet solo trip. This is a must-visit place for bird watching enthusiasts, as several species of birds flock to this artificial lake formed by the dam over the Kanva river. While tourists have been restricted from going near the damâ€™s gates due to the pandemic, the waterbody still has a lot to offer. The Kanva reservoir is famous for the view of the sunrise that one can glimpse from here. There are numerous routes to reach the dam from Bengaluru, however, the most popular one is via the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.



Kanva Reservoir before it was brimming with water (YouTube Screengrab/Gani Sarode)

Manchanabele Dam

Manchanabele Dam is just 40 kilometres from the city. The dam, built over the Arkavathy river, became a tourist attraction only in recent years. The boom in tourist exploration has also facilitated the growth of resorts and amusement parks in the area, the closest one being the famous Wonder-La just two kilometres away. Like the Kanva reservoir, tourists are now restricted from going near the dam. However, activities like bird watching, kayaking, rock climbing and other adventure activities are popular here. The place is also perfect for those who wish to sit by the lakeside and spend a quiet day. The Manchanabele Dam is accessible from Magadi Road and you can even reach here by taxi or rental cars, as it is close to the city.



The scenic view of Manchanabele Dam at sunrise (WikemediaCommons/ Bhonsley)

Nelligudde Kere

Nelligudde Kere is a less explored weekend getaway that is also about 40 kilometres from Bengaluru. Situated in Bidadi town on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, the lake makes for one of the best one-day escapes from the cityâ€™s routine traffic. The clear water and serenity make it a perfect picnic spot. There are hardly any adventure sports or other activities to be done around the lake, so if you are looking for an adrenaline rush, this may not be the spot for you. However, the view of the sunrise from here is mesmerising, with the sunâ€™s rays illuminating the nearby hills and farms, making it picture-perfect.



The Nelliguddee Kere in Bidad is very tranquil picnic spot (YouTube Screengrab/ Gani sarode)

Irakasandara Tank

Irakasandara Tank is a lake in Tumakuru district, which is frequented by those travelling to the Devarayana Durga or DD Hills just 15 km away. The lake is also a favourite with biking enthusiasts. With the lake nestled amid hills, many recommend visiting the spot while the sun is setting for a breathtaking view. There are other famous spots around the lake, including the Siddara Betta or Hill of the Saints, which houses cave temples dedicated to the Hindu deities Shiva and Hanuman. Although the lake is located nearly 100 kilometres from Bengaluru, the drive only takes a couple of hours, making it a perfect one-day getaway spot.



The Irakasandra Tank near Irakasandra village in Tumakuru district (YouTube Screengrab /NI John)