Four kinds of industrial solvents found in TN's Vedanthangal sanctuary area: Study

According to the group that did the survey, the findings contradict claims by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Sun Pharma that the factory is a Zero Liquid Discharge facility.

A recent survey by Chennai Climate Action Group and Community Environmental Monitoring members has found four common industrial solvents in the ground and surface water samples taken from downstream of the Sun Pharma factory located inside the Vedanthangal Sanctuary area.

According to the press note by Chennai Climate Action Group, dibromochloromethane and dichloromethane were found in all three water samples taken from the site and that included a sample taken from an irrigation well. Sun Pharmaceuticals has declared dichloromethane as a solvent used by it to manufacture tizanidine drug that is used to treat muscle spasms.

Two other solvents, tetrachloroethene and toluene, were found in water samples taken from a pond located downstream of the factory and also in a stream carrying rainwater run-off from the plant. The group visited the site to collect water samples on July 10, less than a day after heavy rains in the locality.

“This confirms the allegations made by local villagers that the drug factory is polluting the water resources inside India’s oldest bird sanctuary,” the press note says, and adds, “The findings contradict claims by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Sun Pharma that the factory is a Zero Liquid Discharge facility.”

The findings were discussed online on Saturday in a session participated in by activist and writer Nityanand Jayaraman, nature educator Yuvan, Dr Vishvaja Sambath of Community Environmental Monitoring, Vikas Madhav, a naturalist and volunteer with the Chennai Climate Action Group, and others.

“Factories like Sun Pharma located illegally inside sanctuary boundaries have caused several environmental issues in the area. The effluents might directly affect the birds or it might indirectly affect it by polluting its food in the water bodies. Moreover, when effluents mix with the water bodies, the quality of water changes, the oxygen levels reduce, and birds are likely to contract infectious diseases like avian botulism. This is not just for birds and wild animals but is also a public health hazard,” Yuvan pointed out, referring to the incident of avian botulism outbreak reported in 2019 from Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake.

The group has called for legal action against the forest department and TNPCB officials. Chennai Climate Action Group has also written to the National Board of Wildlife urging it to reject Tamil Nadu’s proposal to denotify major portions of the sanctuary, seemingly meant to benefit commercial and industrial development.