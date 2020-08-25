Four killed in building collapse in Maharashtraâ€™s Raigad, PM Modi condoles deaths

Four people have been killed and 19 are still missing after the five-storied building in Raigad, Maharashtra collapsed on Monday.



According to reports, the five-storied building had 45 flats and had stood for 10 years before it collapsed. Three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams from the fire brigade are working around the clock to rescue people trapped under the rubble. According to reports, around 70 people were believed to have been trapped Two canines specially trained for situations are reported to have been deployed.

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde later confirmed that a case had been registered against the building contractor and architect.

"The contractor is responsible for the disaster and a case has been registered against him. Also, if any government officials are involved in this, strict action will be taken against them," Shinde said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths.

He tweeted, "Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance."

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is monitoring the situation. " The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyoneâ€™s safety."

NDRF DG, Satya Pradhan confirmed that teams from the NDRF were immediately deployed and that they were being assisted by the canine unit. He said that they were carrying out SAR operations with all the necessary special equipment.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities and NDRF teams are coordinating rescue and relief efforts."

An official at the Mantralaya State Control Room of the state disaster management unit told the Times of India that the Tarek Garden building collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 pm. Those who have suffered serious injuries are being taken to state capital Mumbai, about 60 km away, for treatment.