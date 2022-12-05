Four killed in Andhra road accident while returning from Sabarimala

The accident happened in Bapatla district, where police said the vehicle driver seemed to have lost control due to high speed and also the dense fog in the area.

Four people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Monday, December 5. The accident occurred near Jampani village in Vemuru mandal when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Tenali. The victims were from Krishna districtâ€™s Pedana mandal and were returning home from a pilgrimage to Sabarimala. The deceased were identified as Pasham Ramesh (55), B Panduranga Rao (40), B Pavan Kumar (25) and Bodina Ramesh (42).

After reaching Tenali Railway Station early in the morning, the victims boarded a Tata Ace to reach their destination in Krishna district. Police said the vehicle driver seemed to have lost control due to high speed and also the dense fog in the area. While three persons died on the spot, the fourth victim succumbed on the way to the hospital. The injured were admitted to a government-run hospital at Tenali. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical and authorities were making arrangements to shift them to Guntur.

Earlier on November 19, as many as 18 people including an eight-year-old boy suffered injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned near Laha in Keralaâ€™s Pathanamthitta district. The mishap occurred when 44 pilgrims from Vijayawada were on their way back after offering worship at the hill shrine.