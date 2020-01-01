Four injured after car in Karnataka CM’s convoy jumps divider in Bengaluru

Accident

The police stated that nobody except for the driver was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Four people were injured after a car belonging to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s security convoy jumped a median and collided with two vehicles on Wednesday morning in Bengaluru. According to reports, the accident took place at around 10.45 am on Wednesday at Yeshwantpur flyover.

The convoy was on its way to an official function in Tumakuru. The driver of the car that was involved in the accident was trying to keep up with the rest of the vehicles in the convoy when he lost control of the car.

The car, an Innova, belongs to the Secretary to the Chief Minister, S Selvakumar. The police confirmed that nobody except for the driver was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The Deccan Herald reported that the flyover where the accident took place has a sharp curve and is prone to accidents. The driver reportedly lost control at the curve and jumped over the divider to hit an oncoming truck and grazed past an auto-rickshaw.

The driver of the Innova, two people travelling in the truck and the auto driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Usually, cars part of VIP convoys have a traffic-free corridor and go at an extremely high speed. The car was travelling at such a high speed that images taken after the accident show that the vehicle was damaged irreparably. Bangalore Mirror reported that the driver was less than 100 metres away from the convoy when he lost control of the car.

Yeshwantpur traffic police have stated that the cause of the accident was not just the curve of the flyover, but also the high speed of the vehicle. Police told Deccan Herald that they suspect that the car was going over 100 kmph.

The four injured were treated for minor injuries in the OPD (Out-patient department) of KC General Hospital located nearby.