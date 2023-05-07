Four held in Hyderabad for allegedly peddling cocaine from Goa

The accused were allegedly procuring cocaine at Rs 7,000 per gram from Goa and supplying to clients in Hyderabad at higher rates.

The Cyberabad police seized around Rs.130 crore worth of drugs and busted an alleged drug peddling gang with the arrest of four persons including a Nigerian national, the police said on Saturday, May 6. One another accused person, who is also a Nigerian national, is absconding. The arrests were made by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police as part of its drive against drugs and other psychotropic substances, Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra said during a press conference.

The gang was allegedly found peddling and supplying drugs near Nanakramguda rotary under the limits of Raidurgam police station. Police said the SOT, along with Madhapur and Raidurgam police, also seized 303 grams of cocaine, two four-wheelers, one weighing machine and five mobile phones from their possession, all together worth Rs 1.33 crore.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chintha Rakesh Roshan from Guntur of Andhra Pradesh, Gajjala Srinivas Reddy of Bachupally in Telangana, Surya Prakash alias David of Kakinada in Andhra and a Nigerian national named Victor Chukwa. Another Nigerian Petit Ebuzer alias Gabriel is absconding.

Surya Prakash was arrested on May 4 while Chintha Rakesh Roshan, Gajjala Srinivas Reddy and Victor Chukwu were arrested the next day, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra. Rakesh Roshan was allegedly procuring cocaine at Rs 7,000 per gram from Gabriel who was staying in Goa, and was supplying to clients in Hyderabad at higher rates (Rs 15,000 to 18,000 per gram). Later, the others joined the gang, the Commissioner said.

According to the police, Surya Prakash went to Goa on May 2 and procured 23 grams of cocaine from Victor. He was caught by SOT and Raidurgam police on May 4 and a case was registered. On May 4, Srinivas Reddy went to Goa and allegedly procured 100 grams of cocaine from Victor, asking to accompany him with more cocaine as there was huge demand in Hyderabad. Accordingly, Srinivas Reddy and Victor went to Hyderabad in a car, police said. They were caught by SOT, and Madhapur and Raidurgam police, allegedly in possession of 100 grams of cocaine each. Based on information provided by them, Rakesh was caught by the SOT team allegedly with 80 grams of cocaine in his possession.