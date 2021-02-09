Four getaways around Hyderabad that are great for a single-day trip

From serene sunrises and sunsets to long drives away from the city bustle - these getaways have you covered.

There are lots of places to explore in a city as vibrant and old as Hyderabad. However, apart from the regular spots like Charminar and Golconda Fort, one can also explore some other tourist spots nearby. If you are looking for quick getaway destinations around Hyderabad for your weekend, here is a list of four tourist spots, each of which can be covered in a single day.

Moula Ali Dargah: If you are excited by heights, then this dargah, which is located 15kilometers from Hyderabad city, is for you. The hill shrine is situated 2,017 feet above sea level and offers a breathtaking view of the city and its surroundings. Popular for its sunrise and sunset vistas, one can visit this place and return in a single day. Several families visit this dargah to have a peaceful time and to offer prayers.

Rachakonda Fort: This 14th century fort is located about 60 to 70 km from Hyderabad. Itâ€™s perfect for a long drive or a trek with your friends. Secluded among some villages in the Yadadri Bhongir district, this spot is not very well-known and hence has lesser crowds. On the top of the hill one can find the remnants of the erstwhile fort and small waterbodies, apart from wonderful sights of the green villages in the surroundings.

Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir: This has become one of the most sought after tourist spots around Hyderabad city these days. Located in Siddipet district and about 50 km by road from Hyderabad, this reservoir offers a mesmerising view of clear waters amidst the beautifully arranged rocks surrounding it.

Shamirpet Lake: Located about 10 km from Hyderabad, this can be a quick weekend getaway. The beautiful lake is situated amidst rocks. Visitors can also sit back and enjoy the breeze in the kiosks set up by the lake. On the way to Shamirpet Lake is a deer park, where you can find plenty of deer roaming freely in the forest area. The park also has a play area for kids with slides and swings.