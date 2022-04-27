Four from a family in Kerala killed in road accident

A 12-year-old boy was among those killed after their car crashed into a lorry in Kerala's Alappuzha.

Four people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and another critically injured when a car in which they were travelling was involved in a collision with a lorry on the national highway near Payalkulangara in the coastal district of Alappuzha on Wednesday, April 27.

A five-member family, hailing from Anad in Thiruvananthapuram district, was on its way to the international airport in Nedumbassery to see off a relative. Quoting local residents, the police said the car rammed into the lorry which came from the opposite direction. The car was completely damaged in the impact of the collision.

All the four died on the spot and one person who was seriously injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital, they added.