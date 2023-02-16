Four brick kiln owners booked for sexually harassing minor girls in Telangana

A case was registered against four people for allegedly sexually harassing seven minor girls from Odisha after "illegally" employing them at a brick kiln in Sangareddy district, police said on Thursday, February 16. A group of 72 people, including the minor girls, were employed at the brick kiln in Narayankhed mandal of the district about five months ago. The workers had recently contacted the Odisha Chief Secretary and alleged that they were exploited by their employers.

The Telangana government officials received information from the Odisha Chief Secretary in this regard following which officials from the state Labour department, Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) raided the brick kiln where they were informed by the minor girls about the sexual harassment by the owners.

Later, the officials lodged a complaint with the police based on which a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered against four owners of the brick kiln on Wednesday and the minor girls were rescued, they said. Following allegations that the workers were illegally employed at the brick kiln, the officials also made arrangements to send them back to Odisha.

Police officials told the media that the owners of the SRB brick manufacturing unit viz. Ramesh, Shankar, Jayaram and Paramesh were accused of sexually harassing the seven minor girls.

Speaking to TNM, Circle Inspector (CI) Narayankhed said, “The WCD have registered a complaint with us regarding the harassment at Child and Adolescent Labour and the owners were booked under POCSO Act.”

Yadaiah, assistant labour department official from Sangareddy, spoke to the media and said, “The Commissioner office received a complaint that several workers at SRB Bricks manufacturing unit are being subjected to harassment. Under the direction of the Superintendent Office, along with the help of police, we rescued all the workers.” He added that there were about 28 men, 25 women, 11 girls and eight boys of the total 72 people who were all rescued.

Labour department officials informed the media that they have registered cases against the owners under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen, and Child and Adolescent Labour Act.

With PTI inputs