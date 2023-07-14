Four BJP workers arrested for illegal cattle transport in Dakshina Kannada

Dharmasthala Police have arrested four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in connection with an incident involving the illegal transportation of cattle in three vehicles. The individuals were taken into custody, and the police have seized the vehicles and confiscated eight cattle as evidence.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pramod Salian from Morthaje in Navoor village, Pushparaj from Olagadde in Belthangady taluk, Chennakeshava from Arkalgud in Kasaba hobli, Hassan district, and Sandeep Hirebelaguli from Holenarsipura. All four were known for their active participation in the BJP.

The operation was carried by Dharmasthala Police, led by Sub-inspector Anil Kumar, who received a tip-off regarding the illegal transportation. Acting on the information, the police conducted a carried the operation near the Ram Mandir at Kanyadi, Dharmasthala.

During the inspection, the police discovered that the four BJP workers were involved in transporting cattle illegally from Ujire to Dharmasthala. The transportation was being carried out using two pickup vehicles and another vehicle. The police then arrested the accused and seized their vehicles.

The cattle included six cows and two male calves. The estimated value of the seized cattle amounts to Rs 65,000, while the vehicles are believed to be worth around Rs 7 lakh, local police informed TNM.

The Dharmasthala Police have filed a case against the arrested individuals and are investigating the matter.